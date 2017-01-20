I Need a Husband! – Popular Flamboyant Singer Cries Out on Instagram (Video)
Popular Kenyan singer, Akothee who is reportedly one of the richest female artistes in kenya , is desperately in need of a husband, even though she already has five adorable children from past relationships.
She captioned a video clip.
“Yes , I need a husband not a toy boy , please choose someone for me loneliness is also killing me ,”
Watch the video below;
The post I Need a Husband! – Popular Flamboyant Singer Cries Out on Instagram (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG