Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Need a Husband! – Popular Flamboyant Singer Cries Out on Instagram (Video)

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Popular Kenyan singer, Akothee who is reportedly one of the richest female artistes in kenya , is desperately in need of a husband, even though she already has five adorable children from past relationships.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

She captioned a video clip.

“Yes , I need a husband not a toy boy , please choose someone for me 😢 loneliness is also killing me 😢😢😢,”

Watch the video below;

Yes , I need a husband not a toy boy , please choose someone for me 😢 loneliness is also killing me 😢😢😢

A video posted by Akothee Kenya (@akotheekenya) on

The post I Need a Husband! – Popular Flamboyant Singer Cries Out on Instagram (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.