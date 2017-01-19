I Received N313m From Justice Ngwuta – Witness

One of the witnesses in the trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court over corruption and money laundering charges has revealed how he was paid the sum of N313m in cash to carry out housing projects for the judge in various parts of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

The witness, Linus Chukwuebuka, told the court how he helped the judge to move millions of naira and other properties from the residence of the judge in Abakaliki, following the arrest of Ngwuta last October by Department of State Security Services.

Ngwuta is currently facing a 16 count charge bothering on corruption, money laundering and other financial crimes filed against him by the federal government.

During the trial yesterday, the witness, who claimed to be a Civil Engineer with Base 4 Services Ltd, a building and civil engineering construction company narrated how he was engaged by the defendant to construct several projects for him.

He said, “The total sum I received from the defendant is in the amount of N313m. I received the money between the 4th of January, 2016 and September 2016”.

Led in evidence by Prosecution Counsel, Charles Adeogun Philips, the witness acknowledged that Ngwuta was his customer who retained his services to build houses for him in Ebonyi State.

According to him, he first met the defendant on December 31, 2015 at Ngwuta’s private residence at Engineering close, off Onwe road, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

