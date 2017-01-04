I remain UPU President-General —Omene

Mosogar— Embattled Chief Joseph Omene, yesterday, in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, dismissed Monday’s election of Olorogun Moses Taiga as President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, insisting that he remained UPU PG.

According to him, media reports and claims in some quarters that another election into the executive committee of UPU was held on Monday at the Urhobo House in Uvwiamuge, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, was of no effect.

Chief Omene also advised the Urhobo nation to go about their legitimate duties, adding, “There is no cause for alarm. That election, if it actually held as I read in the papers, was a breach of UPU’s constitution and as such it is null and void. I read that it was convened by one faceless Board of Trustees. I am the PG and I did not inaugurate any BoT. Who is its chairman, where are other members, who inaugurated it and when was it inaugurated? Please disregard rumour mongers.

“The constitution states that only the President-General, which is my humble self, can direct the Secretary-General to convene an Urhobo annual General Congress and that has since been done in December 2016, where I was re-elected as the current President-General. Any other one by any other person or group of persons is illegal, null and void.”

The post I remain UPU President-General —Omene appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

