I Still Have Plans to Buy Arsenal – Aliko Dangote | WATCH

In an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) going on in Davos, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that he plans to grow the Dangote Group to a $100 billion dollar company, adding that he still has plans to buy English football club, Arsenal. “I will but right now I […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

