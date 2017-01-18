Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Still Have Plans to Buy Arsenal – Aliko Dangote | WATCH

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) going on in Davos, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that he plans to grow the Dangote Group to a $100 billion dollar company, adding that he still has plans to buy English football club, Arsenal. “I will but right now I […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.