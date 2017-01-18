I Still Have Plans to Buy Arsenal – Aliko Dangote | WATCH
In an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) going on in Davos, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that he plans to grow the Dangote Group to a $100 billion dollar company, adding that he still has plans to buy English football club, Arsenal. “I will but right now I […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG