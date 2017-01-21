I think I Should Keep the Twitter Going – President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted his supporters that he will keep tweeting as president. Trump had, at one of his Presidential Inaugural Balls on Friday night, asked the audience if he “should keep the Twitter going”. “Let me ask you, should I keep the Twitter going or not? Keep it going? I think so. Because the […]

