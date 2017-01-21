Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I think I Should Keep the Twitter Going – President Trump

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted his supporters that he will keep tweeting as president. Trump had, at one of his Presidential Inaugural Balls on Friday night, asked the audience if he “should keep the Twitter going”. “Let me ask you, should I keep the Twitter going or not? Keep it going? I think so. Because the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.