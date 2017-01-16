Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I wanted to be Deputy Senate President – Ndume

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator-Ali-Ndume

Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume has revealed that his target was to contest for the position of the Deputy Senate President. Ndume stated this while speaking with reporters in Borno on Sunday. He also claimed that his love for truth may be the reason for his many troubles. “I am an extrovert personality and I […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I wanted to be Deputy Senate President – Ndume

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.