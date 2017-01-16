I wanted to be Deputy Senate President – Ndume
Former Senate leader, Ali Ndume has revealed that his target was to contest for the position of the Deputy Senate President. Ndume stated this while speaking with reporters in Borno on Sunday. He also claimed that his love for truth may be the reason for his many troubles. “I am an extrovert personality and I […]
