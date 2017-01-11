Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I was attacked by Lekan Fatodu and his gang in Lagos’ – Sahara Reporters’ Omoyele Sowore

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Earlier on today, Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested in Lagos after UK based journalist, Lekan Fatodu accused him of alleged criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to life.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Omoyele has told his own story of the arrest and says he was physically attacked today by a Gang led by Lekan Fatodu. He also shared a video of Lekan assaulting him before police officers at Area “F” in Ikeja in Lagos.

Omoyele wrote:

I was physically attacked today by a Gang led by Lekan Fatodu this part of a VIDEO of him assaulting me before police officers at Area “F” in Ikeja in Lagos. 

After the police “intervened” soon as I was attacked by Lekan Fatodu and his friends in Lagos we were taken to the CP’s office in Lagos. Turns out he was in on this, he pulled out a supposed petition written by Lekan from his hat after that he became very hostile towards me and ordered that we be driven to State CID, at Panti in Lagos. It is very obvious that this was planned between Lekan Fatodu and the police. They offered him unbridled support as he continued attacking me in the presence of the police. I could have been I am familiar with this style of the Nigerian police. We are now being driven to Panti in Yaba res of Lagos

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.