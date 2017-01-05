I Was Classmate With Ryan Giggs and Di Matteo – Sunday Oliseh

The newly appointed Dutch club boss revealed that he was a course mate to the former Chelsea manager and Manchester United legend in the coaching school.

Fortuna Sittard head coach Sunday Oliseh revealed that he was in the same class with former Manchester United assistant coach Ryan Giggs and former Chelsea gaffer Roberto Di Matteo during his coaching diploma course in England.

Oliseh who was appointed by the Dutch second division club as a replacement for Ben van Dael few days ago made the disclosure in his first official press conference at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

The former Super Eagles chief who made known his preference of choosing the Dutch side amongst other club offers, boosted of his diploma certificate in coaching and pledged to bring his acquired coaching philosophy to play.

“Years ago I got the highest coaching diploma in England, in a class with guys like Ryan Giggs and Roberto Di Matteo,” Oliseh was quoted by Fortuna’s official website.

“Now I want to bring my football philosophy into practice. There were other clubs interested in me. But they are thousands of kilometers away from my home (in Belgium). And I want to be close to my family. My family means the world to me.”

