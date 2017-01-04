I Was Impeached Because…-Ex Abia Speaker Breaks Silence

WHY ABIA SPEAKER WAS IMPEACHED. Ex Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike has broken the long silence following his Impeachment last week. He has revealed the reason why he was impeached. Read Below. Why I Was Impeached – Ex Abia Speaker. The Ousted Speaker said he was impeached because he chose to deploy available funds into projects and not consenting to sharing it among colleagues. According to theVanguard, Azubuike spoke on Monday at a civic reception organised in his honour by his people under the auspices of ‘Umunneato-Ngwa’, a loose socio-cultural body. ALSO READ: Why Orji Kalu Has Been Paying Visits To NNAMDI KANU and Family. The group is comprised of the three sister-local government areas of Osisioma Ngwa, Isialangwa North and Isialangwa South of the state. Abia Speaker Martin Azubuike He told the crowd that he committed no impeachable offence but was removed because he did not accede to demands to share allocations to the House among the members. Azubuike, who was highly revered by assembly workers for bringing his experience to bear on the House as a third-term legislator, listed the projects executed during his more than one-year tenure as Speaker. According to him, […]

