I was impeached because I did not share money – Former Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Six days after being ousted from office, Chief Martins Azubuike, the former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, says his uprightness cost him the job. Azubuike, who made the disclosure on Sunday at a reception by his community, Umunneato-Ngwa, said he was impeached because of not consenting to the sharing of funds meant for projects. He […]

