Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Was Impeached For ‘Uprightness’ – Azubuike, Ex-Abia Speaker

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The impeached Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike, has said his “uprightness” cost him the job. Azubuike who made the disclosure on Sunday at a reception organised by his community, Umunneato-Ngwa, said he was impeached for refusing to consent to sharing of funds meant for projects. “Instead I chose to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Was Impeached For ‘Uprightness’ – Azubuike, Ex-Abia Speaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.