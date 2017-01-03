I Was Impeached For ‘Uprightness’ – Azubuike, Ex-Abia Speaker

The impeached Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Martins Azubuike, has said his “uprightness” cost him the job. Azubuike who made the disclosure on Sunday at a reception organised by his community, Umunneato-Ngwa, said he was impeached for refusing to consent to sharing of funds meant for projects. “Instead I chose to …

The post I Was Impeached For ‘Uprightness’ – Azubuike, Ex-Abia Speaker appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

