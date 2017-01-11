Pages Navigation Menu

I was Sacked When I Went to Pray – Senator Ali Ndume | WATCH

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), has said that he was removed as the leader of the APC caucus in the Upper Chamber when he went to pray. Ndume said that he had handed over his role to his deputy, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah before leaving the chambers. 10 minutes later, he was sacked and sitting […]

