“I was told I will never play tennis again”

•Istomin, the man who conquered Djokovic recounts

Denis Istomin is the talk of tennis after his shock five-set win over Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. So who is he?

Broadcasters have a new name to add to their greatest upset montages: Denis Istomin. The world number 117 roared back to oust favourite Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in five sets, ending the Serb’s pursuit of a record seventh title.

Rafa Nadal had it with Lukas Rosol. Roger Federer had it with Sergiy Stakhovsky. Now Djokovic has his unwanted shock early exit at a Grand Slam, a defeat that will be trodden out for years to come.

Istomin was ruthless in the final set, refusing to offer up a break point to the 12-time Grand Slam champion as he fizzed serves down with unerring accuracy. Sure, it was all made possible by Djokovic’s errant play in the first and fourth sets, but ultimately the world number two was outplayed in the clutch moments.

It could have been so different.

A car crash en route to an event in 2001 left a 14-year-old Istomin with a severely broken leg. Doctors feared he would never play again, with his injuries requiring 80 stitches during a three-month stint in hospital.

Step forward mum and unlikely coach, Klaudiya Istomin. She started hitting balls with him during his recuperation and encouraged him to pursue a career in tennis. Eventually, after a two-year battle, Denis returned to the court – a remarkable feat he still attributes to his mother’s intervention.

“I want to thank my team. Mum, we do a good job,” he said after ousting Djokovic.

They do. Istomin isn’t a complete nobody – he’s won multiple Grand Slam matches, twice making the second week – but this was his crowning moment. With Djokovic gone, Istomin’s quarter of the draw will all fancy a run to a maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Dominic Thiem, the eighth seed, is the highest ranked player left in their mini-pool.

The wildcard was millimetres from crashing out before the Australian Open had even started.

The Uzbek faced a flurry of match points during his Asia-Pacific wildcard play-off semi-final against world number 319, Prajnesh Gunneswaran – one of which he saved with a risky winner which clipped the line by the smallest of margins (as seen in the below tweet).

How times have changed.

“It is the biggest win for me,” he said on Rod Laver. “It means so much. Now I feel I can play with these guys and compete on the same level.”

Whether his adventure in Melbourne continues or not, he’s already built a remarkable story.

The post “I was told I will never play tennis again” appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

