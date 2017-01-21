Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I went for a fling but got stuck – Actor Jnr Pope – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I went for a fling but got stuck – Actor Jnr Pope
NAIJ.COM
… – Jnr Pope and wife had their white wedding in 2014 and are blessed with two children. I went for a fling but got stuck – Actor Pope Jnr. Actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo. Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo's wife Jennifer turns a year older on Friday

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.