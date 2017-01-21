I went into drug trafficking to revive my business — Suspect

By Evelyn Usman

A 47-year-old textile merchant has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA with 4.4kgs of methamphetamine, valued at over N300 million at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The drugs which were concealed inside food stuff was detected during the outward screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

The suspect , Ifeka Charles Obi, who hails from Oba Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State, was on his way to the kingdom of Cambodia when he was nabbed.

Preliminary investigation showed that drug cartels had explored new market in Cambodia for the sales of illicit drugs.

Crystal methamphetamine in South East Asia is estimated at over 325,000 dollars per kilogramme , Vanguard gathered. .

Describing the seizure as the first at the airport in year 2017, NDLEA commander at the airport, Hamisu Lawan explained that : “The 40 parcels of suspected whitish substance found on the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 4.4kgs.

“Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that drug cartels are exploring new markets but the Agency has a better counter strategy to stop their plan. He was given the drug in Lagos but preferred to travel through Abuja. His travel expenses were taken care of by his sponsors who also promised to pay him one million naira upon successful delivery of the drugs” , he said.

During interrogation, the father of one who admitted culpability said , “I am a textile dealer but I lost everything due to family problems.

