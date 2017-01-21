I will be president for all Americans – Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to be the president of all Americans irrespective of their colour or status. Trump, who made the pledge in his inaugural speech as the 45th President of U.S., declared that “it is a new era for America. “Whether we are black, red or white, we all bleed the blood…
