I will not cling to power if defeated in August, Uhuru says – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
I will not cling to power if defeated in August, Uhuru says
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will hand over power if he loses the August 8, 2017 elections. Uhuru was responding to a question by a journalist whether he will accept the outcome or refuse to step down like what happened in Gambia. Gambia's …
Uhuru, Ruto plead with voters for another term
Wario to know fate after Rio probe
Kenyans will be now HAPPY after hearing what Uhuru will do on August 8
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG