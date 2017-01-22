Pages Navigation Menu

I will not cling to power if defeated in August, Uhuru says – The Star, Kenya

I will not cling to power if defeated in August, Uhuru says
President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will hand over power if he loses the August 8, 2017 elections. Uhuru was responding to a question by a journalist whether he will accept the outcome or refuse to step down like what happened in Gambia. Gambia's …
