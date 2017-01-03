I will soon retire from coaching– Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is “arriving at the end’’ of his career and will not be coaching at 65. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 45-year-old Spaniard had spells in charge at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich before replacing Manuel Pellegrini at City last summer. “I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola said in an interview prior to his team’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

