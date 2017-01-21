I will stop Ghana’s $4bn loss to corruption – Ken Ofori Atta – GhanaWeb
I will stop Ghana's $4bn loss to corruption – Ken Ofori Atta
Confronting the 4 billion dollars loss to corruption should create enough buffers to meet the infrastructure development agenda of the NPP government, Finance Minister Nominee, Ken Ofori Atta has said. According to him, reducing the high incidences of …
