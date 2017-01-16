Pages Navigation Menu

I wonder what Abuja men offered my wife – Actor Prince Eke

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actor Prince Eke

Popular Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has again called out his wife, Muma Gee, for abandoning the family. He insisted that his marriage to Muma Gee is over because he was tired of her excesses, wondering what Abuja men have offered his wife for her to have abandoned her home. Recall that Eke had called out […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

