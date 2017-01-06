Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I won’t disappoint as 2nd Deputy Speaker – Alban Bagbin – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I won't disappoint as 2nd Deputy Speaker – Alban Bagbin
GhanaWeb
Outgoing Majority Leader Alban Bagbin has promised not to let Ghanaians down if he is confirmed as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic which will be sworn into office on January 7, 2017. At a meeting in parliament …
New leadership of Parliament named. Prof. Mike Oquaye is Speaker, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority LeaderGraphic Online
Haruna Iddrisu named minority leader, Avedzi made deputyCitifmonline
We'll hold the incoming gov't to its promises – IddrisuStarr 103.5 FM
Myjoyonline.com –YEN.COM.GH
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.