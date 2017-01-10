Pages Navigation Menu

I won’t sack protesting workers – FUOYE’s VC assures

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

soremekun

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE), Ekiti State, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has promised not to sack the leaders of the Senior Staff Union of Universities(SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union(NASU) , who led a protest against him on Monday. Contrary to the allegation that the university’s development has decelerated under him, Soremekun disclosed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

