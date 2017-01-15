Pages Navigation Menu

I would have performed better than Buhari – Former KOWA presidential candidate, Sonaiya

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

A former presidential candidate on the platform of KOWA in the 2015 presidential election, Remi Sonaiya has stated that she would have performed better if given the opportunity to lead the nation. Sonaiya came 12th during the election after poling 13,076 votes. Speaking with Premium Times, the outspoken woman said she was ever ready to […]

