Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I6-year-old emerges ‘Miss Virginity’ in Lagos – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Premium Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I6-year-old emerges 'Miss Virginity' in Lagos
Premium Times
Sixteen-year-old Dolapo Makunjuola was all smiles on Saturday as she was crowned the “Queen of the Virgins” at the 2017 Miss Virginity beauty pageant held in Lagos. Miss Makunjuola, a student, emerged winner out of 35 contestants. “I am very excited to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.