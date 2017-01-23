IAAF, aims confirm May 13 date for Okpekpe road race – Vanguard
IAAF, aims confirm May 13 date for Okpekpe road race
Races (AIMS) have confirmed May 13,2017 for the fifth edition of the Okpekpe international 10km road race. For the second year running,the race is the only IAAF Label Road Race in Africa listed in the January to Junae calendar of road races released by …
