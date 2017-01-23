IAAF, aims confirm May 13 date for Okpekpe road race

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance

Races (AIMS) have confirmed May 13,2017 for the fifth edition of the Okpekpe international 10km road race.

For the second year running,the race is the only IAAF Label Road Race in Africa listed in the January to Junae calendar of road races released by the IAAF while this year AIMS listed the race as the only one in Nigeria whose course has been measured by an IAAF/AIMS accredited measurer.

‘This is great news for us albeit we were expecting it,’said Dare Esan,spokesman for the race.

‘As the only road race in West Africa with a label (Bronze) status and the only one certified by AIMS,it is thus expected

that we will be listed in the calendar of both the IAAF and AIMS.’

Esan is also delighted world records can be set and accepted by the IAAF at the Okpekpe race.

‘’The criteria for world records includes strict measurement criteria and you know accurate course measurement is a basic requirement of AIMS membership so runners can enter an AIMS/IAAF road race with the full knowledge that the course will be accurate,’’Esan further revealed.

The post IAAF, aims confirm May 13 date for Okpekpe road race appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

