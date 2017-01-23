Ibadan Man Caught After Storming Graveyard in the Middle of the Night Remanded in Prison (Photo)

A 37-year-old Saheed Musiliu has been remanded in Agodi Prison, Ibadan.

The man was sent to prison by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday for unlawful possession of a human skull after storming a graveyard to exhume a corpse.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Chief Magistrate Kehinde Durosaro ordered the remand as the defendant admitted committing the offence.

The defendant was charged with unlawful possession of human head and interfering with a corpse.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adewale Amos, asked for a short adjournment to enable him bring the exhibit to court.

The case was adjourned till March 6 for presentation of facts.

Amos told the court that Musiliu on January 15, at about 1: 30a.m. at Onibuke zone 1, Aba Alfa area, Olomi, Ibadan, was found in possession of a human skull.

He alleged that the defendant, without lawful justification, interfered with the corpse of one Tajudeen Akanbi, 62.

Musiliu was alleged to have gone to a burial ground at Olomi area, Ibadan on the fateful day, around 1: 30a.m. to exhume the corpse.

After exhuming the corpse, he cut off the head, but was caught in the act and handed over to the police, the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Section 242 (1) (b) and 329A of the Criminal Code Cap .38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Any person found guilty of Section 242 (1) ( b) risks two years imprisonment, while Section 329A attracts five years imprisonment.