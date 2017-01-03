Ibadan Traders Association debunks removal of Iyaloja

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The apex body of traders in Ibadanland known as Ibadan Joint Traders Association, IJTA, today refuted the purported removal of the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Mrs. Labake Lawal. The body during a press conference held at the Association House, Labowo market, described the removal as a lie and a calculated effort by some disgruntled elements in the association to cause confusions, rift and enimity among the traders.

