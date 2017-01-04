Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibadan traders debunk removal of Iyaloja

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

iyaloja

Apex body of traders in Ibadan, the Ibadan Joint Traders’ Association has debunked the purported removal of the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Chief Mrs. Labake Lawal. The body while describing it as a lie and a calculated effort by some disgruntled elements in the association to cause confusion, rift and enmity among the traders, noted that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ibadan traders debunk removal of Iyaloja

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.