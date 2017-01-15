Pages Navigation Menu

IBB To Leaders: Guard Your Utterances

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IBB-75

Former Military President, General  Ibrahim Badamasi  Babangida,IBB ,(Rtd)  has called on  traditional, religious  and  opinion leaders  to think “Nigeria’s unity  first”  and  be mindful of  their  utterances by formulating   a  common ground of maintaining peace and unity of Nigeria

The Former Nigeria leader who stated this in a statement  to mark the armed forces remembrance day, yesterday in Minna, said the  celebration of the  Armed forces Remembrance Day for the nation’s  fallen should put an end  to armed  conflicts, kidnappings and armed  banditry.

General Babangida posited that  it is paramount for all political leaders, elder statesmen, traditional rulers and the general society to galvanize the ruptured Nigerian nation adding that recent events  across  the  country of general insecurity and  economic sabotage it has become a source  of concern to every  well meaning Nigerian.

According to him, “In our collective and  individual resolves  to keep Nigeria’s unity,  irrespective  of sectional,  religious, cultural leanings, we have to take bold steps to tackle the great challenges of insecurity and  distrust to commensurate the sacrifices made  by our  armed security personnel.”

He stated that the 2017 Remembrance Day came  at a time that  the armed forces are gaining more ground in the fight against insurgency and conflicts ridden areas of Nigeria.

He stressed further that  “ As  we celebrate  the Armed  forces remembrance day, to take a  stock of our unique and sacrifices  by our men  and women of the armed  forces especially the fallen heroes that paid a  supreme  sacrifice of  maintaining peace not only in our country but beyond the shores of Nigeria, lets  us commend  the recent  effort of  our  gallant military for  breaking  the nerve centre of Boko  Haram terrorists”.

While wishing all Nigerians a Happy  and prosperous New year 2017, the former military President  prayed for continued peace, unity and brotherhood amongst Nigerians

