Ibinabo Fiberesima declares being single again after 2 years of marriage

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ibinabo-fiberesima

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has declared herself single again while revealing that her marriage of two years to Uche Egbuka has ended. The mother of three who turned a year older on Friday, made the revelation in her birthday post. The former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, who was accused of turning […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

