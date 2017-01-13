Ibinabo Fiberesima declares being single again after 2 years of marriage
Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has declared herself single again while revealing that her marriage of two years to Uche Egbuka has ended. The mother of three who turned a year older on Friday, made the revelation in her birthday post. The former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, who was accused of turning […]
