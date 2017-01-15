Pages Navigation Menu

Ibinabo Fiberesima to Sponsor 5 Children’s Education as She Celebrates her Birthday

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima became a year older last Friday and she celebrated with friends and family.  Present at her birthday celebration were colleagues in the movie industry and beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme she will be financing. As part of her birthday celebration, Ibinabo will grant 5 children across the country, […]

