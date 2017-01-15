Ibinabo Fiberesima to Sponsor 5 Children’s Education as She Celebrates her Birthday

Former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima became a year older last Friday and she celebrated with friends and family. Present at her birthday celebration were colleagues in the movie industry and beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme she will be financing. As part of her birthday celebration, Ibinabo will grant 5 children across the country, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

