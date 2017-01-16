Ibrahimovic earns Manchester United late draw against Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser earned Manchester United a point they fully deserved after a typically thunderous encounter with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Liverpool led through James Milner’s 27th-minute penalty kick, awarded after Paul Pogba inexplicably handled from a corner kick as he went up to challenge Dejan Lovren. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was Liverpool’s…

