Ibrahimovic earns Manchester United late draw against Liverpool

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser earned Manchester United a point they fully deserved after a typically thunderous encounter with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Liverpool led through James Milner’s 27th-minute penalty kick, awarded after Paul Pogba inexplicably handled from a corner kick as he went up to challenge Dejan Lovren. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was Liverpool’s…

