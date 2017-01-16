Ibrahimovic header rescues United against Liverpool in Premier League – gulfnews.com
Ibrahimovic header rescues United against Liverpool in Premier League
Manchester: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented historic foes Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Paul Pogba stood to be United's fall guy at Old …
