Ibrahimovic header rescues United against Liverpool in Premier League – gulfnews.com

Ibrahimovic header rescues United against Liverpool in Premier League
Manchester: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented historic foes Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Paul Pogba stood to be United's fall guy at Old …
