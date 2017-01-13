Ibrahimovic Says United Still Have A Shot At The Title And Can Catch Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not giving up hope of winning the title, believing United can still catch Chelsea , starting with a win over Liverpool.

The Red Devils had a poor start to the season, but seems to have gotten things together, embarking on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

Their sublime form has seen them reduce the gap to Chelsea to 10 points and Ibrahimovic is confident of catching up with them.

“The league is unpredictable. You do not have a team you can say will stay there and win it,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

“Chelsea have been doing fantastic, they play once a week, they have a lot of condition, and a lot of power each time they play, but they were having trouble in the beginning and it clicked.

“If we can come up there and disturb them, every team has their moment of dip in the competition. We had ours – winning, losing, winning, losing – and now we are winning. Hopefully we can continue like that, and we are waiting for others to make a mistake.

“Sunday is an opportunity to steal points from the top four. If we can we can start to battle with the top four, after losing many points where we should not have lost… The gap is smaller now, and if we can get that win from the top four, we are there.”

United are sixth in the table heading into Sunday’s home game against Liverpool.

The post Ibrahimovic Says United Still Have A Shot At The Title And Can Catch Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

