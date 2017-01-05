ICPC Recovers Over N4m For 952 Students

952 fresh undergraduates of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta who alleged exploitation by the school authority to the tune of N4,760,000 have been refunded their money.

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Adunni Okoduwa, said the refund which was as a result of the intervention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was facilitated by a petition by one of the students of the school who alleged that fresh undergraduates were made to pay additional N5,000 as fee for ICT Training despite paying N2,500 earlier for the same training.

Upon receipt of the petition, the operatives of the Commission swung into action and investigations revealed that indeed the students were levied twice for the same training. The Commission, after bringing the issue to the attention of the management of the University, directed them to resolve it within a stipulated period.

Following that directive, the affected students were requested by the school to provide evidence of payment of the said N5, 000 to the college accountants to facilitate a refund. Random telephone calls to some of the students by the Commission confirmed the refund.

