ICYMI: Deulofeu Joins Milan On Loan

Everton have confirmed the loan move of Gerard Deulofeu to Milan for the remainder of the season.

The former Barcelona man was set to join the Rossoneri last week, with Milan prematurely announcing the deal.

However, Everton has now taken to Twitter to officially announce the short term move of the winger.

“Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season,” the Merseysiders signalled on their official website.

“The 22-year-old winger arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2013 on a season-long loan before returning on a permanent deal in July 2015.

“He has scored eight goals in 75 appearances across his two spells and now moves to the San Siro looking to gain more game time after making 13 outings for the Toffees in the first half of 2016/17.”

Deulofeu joins Milan with the Italian giants currently seventh in the table after 20 games of the Serie A season.

