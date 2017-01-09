ICYMI: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been concluded, with Manchester United playing at home against Wigan Athletic.
Chelsea will play Brentford at the Stamford Bridge, after seeing off Peterborough in the third round.
Arsenal will play the winners of the match between Norwich and Southampton. Tottenham will host Wycombe Wanderers.
Manchester City will play the winner of the replay between Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool will play Wolves if they can beat Plymouth in the replay, while Leicester City will have to overcome Derby County to make it to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The fourth-round draw in full:
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County v Leicester City
Oxford United v Newcastle United or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal
Lincoln or Ipswich v Brighton
Chelsea v Brentford
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Millwall v Watford
Rochdale v Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton v Manchester City
Ties will be played between January 27 and 30.
The post ICYMI: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG