ICYMI: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been concluded, with Manchester United playing at home against Wigan Athletic.

Chelsea will play Brentford at the Stamford Bridge, after seeing off Peterborough in the third round.

Arsenal will play the winners of the match between Norwich and Southampton. Tottenham will host Wycombe Wanderers.

Manchester City will play the winner of the replay between Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool will play Wolves if they can beat Plymouth in the replay, while Leicester City will have to overcome Derby County to make it to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The fourth-round draw in full:

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County v Leicester City

Oxford United v Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal

Lincoln or Ipswich v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton v Manchester City

Ties will be played between January 27 and 30.

