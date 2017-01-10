ICYMI: Jovetic Signs For Sevilla From Inter

Stevan Jovetic has moved to Sevilla from Inter Milan on loan for the remainder of the season and have the option to retain him permanently.

The Spanish club have been looking at the striker since he was at Partizan, but he signed for Fiorentina and later moved to City, before signing for Inter Milan in 2015.

Jovetic started life at Inter Milan quite well, but was deemed surplus to requirement by De Boer and told he was needed by Pioli.

The striker is the second signing at Sevilla as he looks to get his career back on track.

