ICYMI: Louis Van Gaal Announces Retirement

Louis Van Gaal Announces Retirement

Louis van Gaal, former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has announced his retirement from coaching.

Van Gaal enjoyed successful careers as a manager in Spain, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

“Last year I said I was going to quit, but later I changed it and I said I would take a sabbatical,” Van Gaal told Algemeen Dagblad after being handed a lifetime award by the Dutch government on Monday night.

“Now I believe I will not return any more. So many things have happened in my family recently, so that really was a wake up call and it put everything into perspective.”

He came head coach at Ajax in 1992, he won league titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Van Gaal left for Barcelona in 1997, where he won two Primera Division titles, one Copa del Rey crown, and the UEFA Super Cup.

His first spell as Netherlands manager was a disaster, as he failed to reach the world cup in 2002.

His second spell was a different contrast to his first, as he led the Oranje to the 2014 world cup semifinals.

Van Gaal finished his career with two years in charge at Manchester United. He was a controversial figure as many supporters didn’t feel the club progressed with the Dutchman at the helm, before his former understudy at Barcelona, Jose Mourinho, replaced him in May 2016 despite FA Cup final victory.

