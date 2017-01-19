ICYMI: Middlesbrough Snap Up Chelsea’s Bamford

Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal, signing a four-and-a-half year contract.

The forward has gone on six loan spells since he joined Chelsea and spent one of those at Middlesbrough, where he scored 17 goals in 38 championship appearances.

His first loan period at Boro also saw him named the Championship Player of the Year, with then team-mate Dimi Konstantopoulos backing him to be a hit.

“Patrick has fantastic ability,” the goalkeeper told the Middlesbrough Gazzette. “He’s a very laid back character, he knows his own game, he knows his own abilities.

“Patrick has a cool head in front of goal, he’s capable of producing something unexpected, something no defender can expect.

“He can finish from different angles with both feet. Plus he’s quite big but fast for his height, he’s got a lot of ability.”

Bamford is Boro manager Aitor Karanka’s second signing of the January transfer window, having brought in forward Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa.

