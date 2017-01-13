ICYMI: Schlupp Joins Crystal Palace From Leicester

Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp has left the Foxes in favour of a move to Crystal Palace for a fee of £ 12.5 million.

The 24-year-old winger signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Crystal Palace, after completing his medical.

Schlupp , who came through the youth system at Leicester, made 24 league appearances last season as the Foxes won the epl.

Manager Sam Allardyce told Palace’s official website: “I am delighted we have been able to secure Jeffrey’s services, he is a player I have admired for some time and is a talented and athletic player.

“He will bring strength and experience to the defence and will be a major asset for the club, having just turned 24 years old.”

Leicester paid tribute to the versatile left sided player’s 13 years with the club, saying via their official website: “Schlupp’s part in what has been unquestionably the greatest period in Leicester City’s long history will not be forgotten.

“We wish him every success and look forward to welcoming him back to King Power Stadium as both an opposition player and friend of the club.”

He could make his debut for Palace, who are one point above the relegation zone in 17th, in Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

The post ICYMI: Schlupp Joins Crystal Palace From Leicester appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

