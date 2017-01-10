ICYMI: Vandals Cut Messi Statue In Half

Messi’s statue located in the city of Buenos Aires has been destroyed by unidentified vandals.

The statue was unveiled by the city mayor in 2016, as a tribute and part of a campaign to appease the Barcelona star to reverse his decision to retire from Argentina following the Copa America final loss.

The sculpture which is located on the banks of Rio de la Plata, as part of a glory walkway to honour Argentine sports stars, was cut in half in unclear circumstances.

“The statue of Lionel Messi fell victim to an act of vandalism that left the footballer’s sculpture without its top half,” a statement from the Buenos Aires city government read.

“The City Government is now working on its repair.”

The post ICYMI: Vandals Cut Messi Statue In Half appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

