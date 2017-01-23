ICYMI: Wenger Charged With Misconduct

FA has confirmed they have charged Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger with misconduct following the match against Burnley.

The Arsenal manager was sent to the stands after disagreeing with Jon Moss for giving Burnley a penalty.

Wenger had a heated exchange with the fourth official in the tunnel, pushing Anthony Taylor, before they were separated by stewards. Arsenal went on to win the game with a controversial penalty of their own.

The FA confirmed on Monday afternoon that he has been charged.

“Arsene Wenger has been charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday (22 January 2017),” a statement on the FA website read.

“It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

“It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

“He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.”

