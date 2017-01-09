Pages Navigation Menu

Idoma people did not vote for me – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has denied shortchanging the people of Benue South Senatorial District under his administration. The governor claimed he has been fair to the people by way of appointments and other dividends of democracy despite the fact that the people did not vote for him during the election. Ortom, who was […]

