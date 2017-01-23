Pages Navigation Menu

Idomas in Diaspora slam governor Ortom for ‘allocating’ Agatu land to Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Idomas in Ireland have strongly faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for ceding a portion of their land to Fulani Herdsmen in Agatu LGA of the state. The group, while faulting the governor for entering into such agreement without consulting Idoma stakeholders and leaders, warned him to rescind the decision. They made this […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

