Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IDP camp bombing: 54 victims stabilised in 3 Maiduguri hospitals

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IMG_2673

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Thirty-two of the injured are receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital.

The post IDP camp bombing: 54 victims stabilised in 3 Maiduguri hospitals appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.