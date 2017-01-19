Pages Navigation Menu

IDP camp bombing: Buhari has failed – Oby Ezekwesili blasts

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Oby Ezekwesili buhari

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Person’s, IDP camp in Ranna, Borno State by Air Force officials. The accidental bombing led to the loss of lives, during a final phase of mop up […]

