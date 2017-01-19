IDP camp bombing: Buhari has failed – Oby Ezekwesili blasts
The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Oby Ezekwesili, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his response to the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Person’s, IDP camp in Ranna, Borno State by Air Force officials. The accidental bombing led to the loss of lives, during a final phase of mop up […]
IDP camp bombing: Buhari has failed – Oby Ezekwesili blasts
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG