IDP camp bombing: Fayose says Buhari deceiving Nigerians, calls for investigation

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of deceiving Nigerians on its handling of Boko Haram insurgents. Fayose said this in reaction to the accidental bombing of an Internal Displace Persons, IDPs, camp that led to the loss of some lives in Rann, Borno State, during a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

