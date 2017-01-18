IDP camp bombing: Fayose says Buhari deceiving Nigerians, calls for investigation

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of deceiving Nigerians on its handling of Boko Haram insurgents. Fayose said this in reaction to the accidental bombing of an Internal Displace Persons, IDPs, camp that led to the loss of some lives in Rann, Borno State, during a […]