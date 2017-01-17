IDPs bombing by Nigerian military ‘shocking and unacceptable’, says MSF

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday condemned an accidental air strike by the Nigerian military on an Internally Displaced Peoples’camp (IDPs) cit mistook for Boko Haram, saying it killed 52.

“This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable,” said MSF director of operations Jean-Clement Cabrol in a statement.

